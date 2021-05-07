Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 56,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,678. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

