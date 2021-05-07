Barclays Begins Coverage on TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TTGPF stock remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

