Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.