BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,000 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 406,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,618. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

