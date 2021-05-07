Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

