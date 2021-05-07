Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $37.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.