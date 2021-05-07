Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Shares Up 5.8%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.17. 662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

