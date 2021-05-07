Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $30.26. Bancolombia shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 1,343 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

