Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 199,831 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.