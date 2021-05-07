Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.86

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 22007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 399,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.