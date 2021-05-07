Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Up 1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 1,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

