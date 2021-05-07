Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $266.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.86.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.