Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 379 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.