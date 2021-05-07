Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 238 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

