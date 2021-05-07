Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.