Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.