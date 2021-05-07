Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,426. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

