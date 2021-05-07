BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.