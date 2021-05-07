B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of VOR opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $46,318,000.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

