B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 8.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.84. 6,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 350,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.