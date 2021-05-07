B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $599.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

