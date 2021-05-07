Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

