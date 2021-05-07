Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

AXSM opened at $56.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,921,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

