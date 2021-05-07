Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $126.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.