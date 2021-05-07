AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 10,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

