AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

