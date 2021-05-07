Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $454.26 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.26 or 0.00014430 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $454.26 million and $63.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.73 or 0.00771731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00101794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.75 or 0.08811804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

