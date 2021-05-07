Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

