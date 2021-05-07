Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

