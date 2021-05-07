Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

AVA opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avista by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

