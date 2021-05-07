Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

