Avid Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,850 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the typical volume of 438 call options.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

AVID opened at $27.59 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

