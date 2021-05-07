Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,780. The firm has a market cap of $347.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

