Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $105.62 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.