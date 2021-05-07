Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

CVX opened at $109.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

