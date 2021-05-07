Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $273.32 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

