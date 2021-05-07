Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of JHG opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

