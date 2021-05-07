Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Avery Dennison traded as high as $218.14 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 4074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.92.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

