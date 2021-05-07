Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $247.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for 2021. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. It expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Moreover, it expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021.”

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

