Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

