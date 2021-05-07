Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AVYA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
