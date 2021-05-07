Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.20 EPS.

AVYA traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 5,803,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

