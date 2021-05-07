Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVYA. Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

AVYA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 2,175,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $165,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

