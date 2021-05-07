AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

