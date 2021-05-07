Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $124.08 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

