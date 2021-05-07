Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,753. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

