Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

FB traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $321.64. 252,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,540,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.40. The firm has a market cap of $915.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.