Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 240,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.