Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $335.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $215.99 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

