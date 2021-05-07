Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

