AtromG8 (AG8) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,319.00

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $111,319.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00270847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.01177397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00781676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.84 or 0.99914090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

